LOS ANGELES — This Saves Lives is debuting Kids Krispy Kritter Treats, a new line of snacks for children that provide one full serving of fruits and vegetables per serving.

Containing 80 to 90 calories and 7 to 9 grams of sugar per serving, the marshmallow crispy rice treats feature a blend of apple, onion, broccoli, kale, cranberry and raspberry. Kids Krispy Kritter Treats are peanut-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, gluten-free and kosher and come in five varieties: Crocodile Chocolate Crunch, Unicorn Sprinkle Surprise, Mammoth Marshmallow Krisp, Bigfoot Campfire S’mores, and Dragon’s Dream Cookies N’ Cream.

“In thinking about creating our second kid line, it was important to us to develop a better-for-you version of a beloved sweet treat,” said Jensen Thome, chief executive officer of This Saves Lives. “Our existing Kids Snack Bars have been a hit with parents and kids everywhere, and we knew they’d love better-for-you Krispy treats. The new snacks are safe for all kids to enjoy, have a great nutritional profile, and start a conversation about the importance of helping others. It is our dream to end severe malnutrition, and we hope mindful snackers everywhere join us in creating a world where every child has the chance to thrive.”

Additionally, This Saves Lives is expanding its Kids Snack Bar and Classic Bar lines with new flavors, including Beehive Jive Honey & Oat and Elephant Apple Crisp Kids Snack Bars and Almond Mocha, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate Caramel, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Classic Bars.

Each purchase of a This Saves Lives product sends a food packet to a child in need, and for a limited time, the brand is also matching every purchase on its website, providing its Classic Bars, Kids Bars or the new Kids Krispy Kritter Treats to a food insecure family in the United States in need as a result of COVID-19.

“Right now, it’s more important than ever to think of others and what we can each do to help our communities here and abroad,” said Kristen Bell, co-founder of This Saves Lives. “We may not be able to physically sit at the same table, but I firmly believe we can all still eat together. We created This Saves Lives to fight early childhood malnutrition, and I’m radically hopeful that we can continue to inspire action and save children’s lives. We’ve been working on our Kids Krispy Kritter Treats and new Kids and Classic Bars for some time, but it makes me feel good to launch them now, knowing they might help bring a little joy to families knowing they are sending life-saving food to children in need.”

This Saves Lives new Kids Krispy Kritter Treats are available on the company’s web site and will hit retail shelves this summer for a suggested retail price of $4.29 per 6-count box. The new Kids Snacks Bars will be available for $5.99 per 5-count box and the new Classic Bars will retail for $23.99 per pack of 12.