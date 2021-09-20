BURLINGTON ONT. — Voortman Cookies Ltd., a subsidiary of Hostess Brands, Inc., is doubling down on innovation with two new cookie offerings: Super Grains and Mega Wafers.

A new entry into the better-for-you snack segment, Voortman Super Grains cookies are baked with 60% whole grains, including rolled oats, wheat, rye and buckwheat. The cookies come in two flavors — banana chocolate chip and blueberry — with more flavors set to debut in subsequent years, the company said. Super Grains cookies contain no artificial colors, artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup.

The banana chocolate chip cookies are made with semi-sweet chocolate chips and banana powder. Each two-cookie serving contains 150 calories, 10 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber.

The blueberry cookies are baked with blueberries and contain 150 calories, 9 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber per two-cookie serving.

Voortman Mega Wafers are super-sized versions of Voortman wafer cookies. Featuring a triple-layer crème, the wafers come in vanilla, strawberry and chocolate varieties and contain 10 wafers per pack.

The vanilla variety, made with vanilla extract, contains 150 calories and 13 grams of sugar per two-wafer serving.

The strawberry wafers are baked with strawberries and contain 150 calories and 14 grams of sugar per two-wafer serving.

The chocolate flavor features cocoa processed with alkali and contains 150 calories and 14 grams of sugar per two-wafer serving.

“Mega Wafers and Super Grains join Voortman Cookies’ robust roster of real good, feel good treats, addressing consumers’ need to balance a sweet treat with better-for-you ingredients,” said Susan Lee, director of marketing for Voortman.