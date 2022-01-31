AMELIA ISLAND, FLA. – Arnold Palmer, a half tea, half lemonade beverage brand, is launching Arnold Palmer Snacks as its debut in the sports food industry. Set to start shipping in late February, the snack line will include on-the-go nut blends for both golfers and non-golfers in 2-oz single-serve portions and larger 6-oz bags.

The nut blends come in four flavors, including a Protein Nut Blend, Healthy Heart Blend, Grille Room Mix - Sweet and Salty and a Grille Room Mix - Santa Fe Spiced.

“When we looked at developing the highest quality, healthy, snacking options for active golfers and consumers, partnering with the Arnold Palmer brand was an easy choice for us because of Mr. Palmer’s extensive accomplishments and high energy, both on the golf course and off the golf course,” said Edward Kelly Jr., president of Arnold Palmer Snacks. “Our product traits will be an extension of this iconic athlete and man — quality, creative, fun, energetic, and inspiring.”

The original Arnold Palmer beverage was coined in 1960 by the golfer, who was known to often request the beverage combination. In 2001, Arnold Palmer Enterprises and the AriZona Beverage Co. released a mass-produced version of the golfer’s favorite drink, making it available in a variety of cans, concentrates and powders.