BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA — In a continuing effort to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, Bunge has signed a seven-year agreement with Pampa Energía to use wind-generated renewable electricity at its plants in Campana, Ramallo, San Jerónimo Sud and at TFA in Puerto General San Martin, in Argentina.

The renewable electricity will be supplied from the Pampa Energía and Parque de la Bahía wind farms, and the agreement considers a future expansion of Parque de la Bahia, which will start to generate wind power in March 2023.

Increasing the use of wind, solar and other sources of renewable electricity is one of the ways Bunge is striving for its science-based targets, which call for an absolute reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This agreement in Argentina follows similar recent partnerships between Bunge and renewable electricity providers in North America and Europe, which underscore the company’s commitment to climate action.

“We are focused on creating clear and measurable pathways to achieve our sustainability goals toward climate action in our operations and across our value chains,” said Ramón Fernández Asenjo, vice president industrial operations for Bunge. “This agreement reinforces our strategy in providing sustainable, low-carbon solutions in food and ingredient production to consumers around the world.”

Bunge is among the top agricultural exporters in Argentina, having shipped 12.7 million tonnes of grains and grain byproducts from the South American nation in 2021, according to the Rosario Stock Exchange.