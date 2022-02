KEOKUK, IOWA — Shima Agah, PhD, has rejoined Allied Blending as manager of tortilla R&D.

Dr. Agah most recently was R&D manager at Organic Milling since July 2021. Earlier, she was a R&D food scientist at Allied Blending for more than five years. She also was a graduate research assistant in the Cereal Quality Laboratory at Texas A&M University and a graduate teacher assistant for “Fundamentals of Baking” at Texas A&M.

She received a master’s degree in food science and technology at Shiraz University in Shiraz, Iran, and a doctorate degree in food science and technology at Texas A&M University.

Based in Keokuk, Allied Blending provides innovative, functional and value-added ingredient blends for cheese, tortilla, bakery and specialty products.