|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from June 15 to July 23, 2021.
|
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from June 15 to July 23, 2021.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
Feb
2022
01.21.22
Companies are embracing nostalgic flavors to create fresh takes on classic snacks.