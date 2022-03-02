CHICAGO — Ten emerging brands were selected to participate in CoLab, the startup engagement program led by the SnackFutures innovation and venture team at Mondelez International, Inc.

Now in its second year, CoLab offers workshops, one-on-one mentorship and a $20,000 grant to up to 10 early-stage snack businesses. Mondelez provides tools, technologies, access to company leadership and industry expertise while gaining insights, capabilities and potential investment opportunities. The 12-week program begins in April.

For its second class, CoLab is focusing on mission-driven brands committed to creating a positive impact on social, environmental and human well-being. The 2022 CoLab class participants are:

Bunny James Boxes: A gifting service that curates snack and wellness boxes for specialty diets, allergies and food tribes.

Every Body Eat: A line of crackers and crispbreads that are free of the top 14 allergens, as well as corn and sugar.

GoNanas: Offering a modern take on a classic comfort food, banana bread mixes that are allergen-friendly, vegan, gluten-free and nut-free.

Moonshot: Carbon-neutral crackers formulated with regeneratively grown, organic ingredients.

Nunbelievable: A cookie company that matches each purchase with a donation to fight hunger.

Oat Haus: A range of school-safe oat-based spreads.

Pan’s: A line of mushroom jerky inspired by a decades-old family recipe.

Popcorn for the People: A non-profit producer of gourmet popcorn providing purposeful employment to adults with special needs.

Wonder Monday: Low-carb, grain-free cheesecakes with no added sugar.

Yolélé: A maker of chips featuring fonio, an underutilized yet sustainable grain sourced from smallholder farms in West Africa.

“We are thrilled to have another CoLab class that can benefit from our expertise and help us look at innovation from the ‘outside in’ to create a snacking world that is good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun,” said Brigette Wolf, global head of SnackFutures at Mondelez International. “Last year’s program was a huge success, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds with an amazing cohort of mission driven brands.”

Snack brands participating in the first class included Better Bites Bakery, Chasin’ Dreams Farm, Elite Sweets, Numa, NuSkool, Snacklins, Sourse, 12 Tides and Love, Corn.