CHICAGO — Toby Steward, regional sales manager and chairman of the Z 50 Committee, received The Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award during the American Society of Baking’s (ASB) annual meeting and 2022 BakingTech conference. Created in 1999, the Fischer Award recognizes outstanding service and leadership by an individual to the society. It is awarded annually and presented during the ASB’s yearly BakingTech conference.

“Toby Steward has tirelessly served as the chairman of the Z 50 Committee that updates and maintains the baking industry safety and sanitation standards for 22 years,” said Bruce Campbell, executive product manager for Richmond, Va.-based AMF Bakery Systems, who announced the award.

“The work that Toby and his committee does is of critical importance to maintaining the standards that regulate the manufacture of all baking equipment,” he added.

Mr. Campbell, who serves on the ASB board of directors, noted that some volunteer positions within the ASB receive a lot of attention and visibility. Other volunteer positions, such as heading up the Z 50 Committee, are almost invisible except to the members who serve alongside them.

Given at the discretion of the group’s executive director, Kent Van Amburg, the award honors service to the society.