GLEN COVE, NY. — Steiner’s Coffee Cake of New York, a baked foods wholesaler offering fresh-frozen, ready-to-serve coffee cakes, chocolate fudge brownies, ginger snaps and gluten-free flour, has initiated a StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign to expand its reach.

Since debuting in 2016, Steiner’s has grown its business to include restaurant and retail clients across nine states, primarily in the Eastern and Southern United States. As part of its next phase of growth, Steiner’s said it plans to use funds raised from the crowdfunding campaign to expand nationally while ramping up its staffing, production and distribution. The company also plans to roll out new products.

“We’re excited to launch this StartEngine campaign to raise capital and bring our high-quality baked goods to consumers across the US,” said Jennifer Steiner Pool, president of Steiner’s. “When you’ve got something good, you want to share it … and our coffee cake is the best.”

As part of the crowdfunding campaign Steiner’s is offering up to $1,068,999 in non-voting common stock at $1 per share with a minimum target amount of $10,000. The minimum investment amount is $250. Full details of the campaign are available

