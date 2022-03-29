BROOKLYN, NY. — Rule Breaker Snacks, a Grupo Bimbo-backed brand of allergen-free baked foods, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to meet demand sparked by a “Shark Tank” appearance last year.

Founded in 2014, Rule Breaker Snacks produces plant-based brownies and blondies formulated with chickpeas and dates. The products are free from wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, fish, shellfish, coconut, sesame, preservatives and artificial flavors.

During her pitch on “Shark Tank,” founder and chief executive officer Nancy Kalish did not receive a deal from the panel of multimillionaire and billionaire investors; however, the brand’s sales skyrocketed following the airing of the episode. Shortly thereafter, Bimbo Ventures announced a minority investment in the company, marking Rule Breaker Snacks’ first external funding.

Rule Breaker Snacks has set a goal to raise $25,000 to $1.07 million through its equity crowdfunding campaign at republic.com/rule-breaker. The company plans to develop and launch new products, increase digital ad spend and expand national and global distribution in the near term.

Previously, the company created a Kickstarter campaign to develop and commercialize a line of soft-baked bites. Rule Breaker Snacks currently sells its products in more than 3,500 retail stores and is set to expand to 4,800 by the end of the year. Direct-to-consumer sales account for nearly half its revenue. The company is projecting total sales of $2.2 million in 2022, compared with 2021 sales of $1.3 million and 2020 sales of $444,000.