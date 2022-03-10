WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 2.3¢ per lb in February, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased, falling 9¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 157.8¢, up 2.3¢ per lb from January and up 4.1¢ from February 2021.

At 202.9¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 9¢ per lb from January and down 17.4¢ per lb from February 2021.

The national average price of family flour in February was 42.8¢, up 0.4¢ from January but down 1.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in February was 114.8¢ per lb, up 3.2¢ from January but down 17.6¢ from February 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 415¢ per lb, down 7.3¢ from January but up 35¢ from February 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in February was 83¢, down 0.2¢ from January but up 5.1¢ from February 2021.