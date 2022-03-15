WORCESTER, MASS. — East Coast convenience store Nouria Energy Corp. is expanding its private label brand, my nouria, to include freshly packaged baked foods. The new packaged products include cake, muffins, Danish, cookies and brownies. Located near the Nouria coffee stations, the convenience store is hoping to attract new consumers as well as regular gas station visitors who rely on the coffee stations for their commute.

Since the company launched the Nouria Brand in 2018, it has focused on expansion into key markets. Before adding baked foods to the lineup, the my nouria brand already offered products including lip balm, water, salty snacks and healthy trail mixes. The company also offers products under nouria’s kitchen, café nouria and most recently nouria branded fuel.

“We are extremely proud of the nouria brand,” said Kristine Modugno, director of category management. “Our brand starts and ends with our people, communities and guests, so we do not take it lightly when selecting items on which ‘we put our name.’ Private label products are gaining market share, and we are excited to expand our offerings with highly regarded nouria products.”

Nouria Energy was founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr as a convenience store and fuel retailer in Auburn, Mass. Today, the family-owned company owns 170 convenience stores spanning from Maine to Connecticut, 150 of which are company operated, as well as 56 car washes, two lube centers and a wholesale business. Nouria Energy also owns Whately Diner, located in Whately, Mass.