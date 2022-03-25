KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Michele Mauden has been named vice president of sales and marketing at Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC, a maker of homestyle pies, baked foods and soups. She will succeed Jim Antrup, who plans to retire at the end of March.

Ms. Mauden most recently was national account sales manager at Restaurant Growth Services, LLC. Earlier, she was vice president of retail sales at Daystar Desserts/Dianne’s Fine Desserts, director of sales at Premier Sales Solutions, and assistant sales manager at Albertsons Companies.

“We’re fortunate to have an experienced and proven sales leader joining our team,” said Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s. “Michele understands the bakery business from every angle because she has worked in manufacturing, in grocery, and as a food broker. She’ll be a tremendous asset as we work to grow our business with premium retailers across the country.”