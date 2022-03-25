ROME —The Italian Association of Millers (ITALMOPA), which represents more than 80 flour companies across Italy, has launched an initiative to promote exports of organic soft wheat and durum wheat flour and semolina to the United States and Canada and to raise awareness of their high quality. The effort, called Pure Flour from Europe: Your Organic and Sustainable Choice!, is co-funded by the European Commission.

The program made its debut at Bakery @ SIAL America, an international trade show March 22-24 in Las Vegas. ITALMOPA had representatives from three of the group’s largest producers at its booth: Molino Grassi, Molino Casillo and Molino de Vita.

Pure Flour from Europe will last three years and include consumer and trade events with product demonstrations led by chefs featuring widely enjoyed Italian foods such as pizza, pasta, pastries and bread. There also will be social media and advertising campaigns and participation in important trade shows targeting the grocery, foodservice and food manufacturing sectors. The initiative will include an educational tour of millers of organic flours and semolina in Italy.

“We see great opportunity in North America to grow exports of organic soft wheat flour and durum semolina from Italy,” said Emilio Ferrari, president of ITALMOPA. “More than ever before, home cooks and chefs are looking for premium ingredients that are healthy, nutritious and grown without synthetic fertilizers. They also want to respect the environment. Organic flour from our member companies delivers on all these needs and elevates the quality of most any culinary creation.”

The goal of the program is to increase exports by close to 300% compared to 2020 for Canada and the United States, where consumer demand for organic flour is high but imports are seen as generally low, and to boost knowledge and awareness of available products.