PHOENIX — Ready-to-eat baked foods brand Café Valley is adding three new flavors to its line of 16-oz Bundt cakes. The new flavors feature an all-new swirled batter technique and come in triple citrus swirl, chocolate espresso swirl and raspberry white chocolate swirl. They join the company’s existing Bundt cake flavors that include lemon, triple chocolate fudge, pumpkin cream cheese, All American and Christmas chocolate.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of these new decadent cakes to our existing lineup and our team has spent a significant amount of time experimenting with new flavor combinations to ensure the product captures the flavor and taste consumers are craving,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley.

The cakes are available at grocery stores nationwide.