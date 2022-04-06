BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Miller Milling Co. earlier this month debuted a redesigned website at www.millermilling.com. In addition to the redesigned website, the company also introduced a refreshed logo.

The changes coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the company’s acquisition by Nisshin Seifun Group.

“The Miller Milling Co. is pleased to celebrate 10 years as a subsidiary of Japan’s largest flour milling company, the Nisshin Seifun Group,” said Takuya Mitani, president and chief executive officer of Miller Milling. “We owe a deep gratitude to our customers, partners and employees, who’ve supported us this past decade and helped us reach this milestone.”

Miller Milling said the changes to its website and logo emphasize its focus on its deep connections with customers and its commitment to better serve them.

“The last few years have been particularly challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other changes to our social and economic environments,” Mr. Mitani said. “Even in these unprecedented times, we take pride in the importance of Miller Milling’s role as an essential food business and providing our customers with a stable supply of safe, flour-based products.”