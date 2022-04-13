DANBURY, CONN. – LesserEvil Healthy Brands, LLC has acquired a majority stake in R.E.D.D. Bar, Portland, Maine. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

R.E.D.D. Bar is a manufacturer of plant-based bars and drink powders. R.E.D.D.’s bar line has five stock-keeping units that are formulated with a blend of pea, pumpkin seed and hemp proteins. Each sku has 10 grams of protein and 10 to 13 grams of fiber.

“Given LesserEvil’s focus on functional snacking, the bar category is the next natural progression for the brand,” said Charles Coristine, chief executive officer of LesserEvil. “Like LesserEvil, R.E.D.D. prioritizes high-quality, clean ingredients with health benefits. R.E.D.D.’s proven track record for making delicious, functional bars and its strong retailer relationships, coupled with LesserEvil’s expertise in operations and expanded production capabilities, will allow us to combine our resources in a way that enables us to grow faster and smarter together.”

Production of R.E.D.D. bars will be moved to LesserEvil’s Danbury manufacturing plant. Alden Blease, founder of R.E.D.D., also will be joining the company.

“We’re excited to work together with LesserEvil to create plant-powered, gut-friendly energy bars that meet the better-for-you standards that both of our brands are known for,” said Dan Nordstrom, chairman of the board at R.E.D.D.’s. “LesserEvil has been a leader in natural snacking for years, and with the brand’s excellent operations and strong relationships in the space, we knew it would be the perfect home for R.E.D.D.”

Applications currently sold by LesserEvil include popcorn, puffs, curls, sticks and cookies. The snacks are sold under the LesserEvil brand.