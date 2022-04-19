PLANO, TEXAS — PepsiCo, Inc. will seek to cut its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with the introduction of a new electric fleet of vehicles for its Frito-Lay North America business serving the Dallas Fort Worth area.

PepsiCo said 40 Ford eTransit trucks in Carrollton, Texas, will help the company cut approximately 390 tonnes of GHG per year. In addition, PepsiCo said Frito-Lay is decarbonizing its fleet through the nationwide use of Renewable Compressed Natural Gas and other new zero- and near-zero emission vehicles.

“Frito-Lay is committed to having an impactful, growing footprint in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president, supply chain, PepsiCo Foods North America. “The Dallas Fort-Worth community is very important to Frito-Lay: it is where we are headquartered, and where we employ 6,500 employees, many of whom live in Carrollton.”

PepsiCo said Frito-Lay already has achieved 100% renewable electricity at all of its US plants, offices and distribution centers. In addition, all of Frito-Lay’s US manufacturing sites use LED lighting with an expected GHG emissions savings equivalent to 21,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, PepsiCo said.

“Frito-Lay recognizes our opportunity to utilize our size and scale to advance technology throughout our supply chain while reducing environmental impacts as we move our products more sustainably with a goal to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2040,” said David Allen, vice president of sustainability, PepsiCo Foods North America. “The implementation of these 40 100% electric, zero-emissions route trucks is one of the many ways we’re supporting our local community and committed to improving air quality and reducing Frito-Lay’s absolute greenhouse gas emissions in the Dallas Fort Worth area.”