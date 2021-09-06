PLANO, TEXAS — PepsiCo, Inc. has announced plans to invest $200 million in its Frito-Lay plant located in Rosenberg, Texas. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two manufacturing lines for Funyuns and tortilla chips, as well as increase capacity in its warehouse to enhance capabilities and enable future growth.

PepsiCo currently employs more than 750 full-time plant and fleet associates at the plant, and the expansion will add 160 new, full-time jobs. The plant produces more than 117 million lbs of snacks annually.

“We’ve called Rosenberg home for nearly 40 years,” said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain for PepsiCo Foods North America. “Throughout that time, the support of Fort Bend County has helped us invest in the right areas so that we can continue to grow and provide jobs to the community. The Rosenberg site has the largest footprint of any Frito-Lay facility in Texas, producing snacks for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia, and several other parts of the country when we hit times of peak demand. We thank Fort Bend County for bringing investments like this to life.”

This is the second investment Frito-Lay has made to the Rosenberg site since 2019, when the company announced a $138 million investment that added a new Cheetos line, new seasoning and packaging equipment and a warehouse expansion, set to be complete later this year.

It is also the second significant expansion announced by Frito-Lay in the past month. In May, the company announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.