LOVELAND, COLO. — Awakened Foods, a snacks manufacturer formed last year through the merger of Ka-Pop! Snacks and Bubba’s Fine Foods, has added several new executives to its leadership team.

Holly Gilbert has been named vice president of operations at Awakened Foods.

Ms. Gilbert joins Awakened Foods from Canyon Bakehouse, where she most recently was director of plant operations and, earlier, production manager. Prior to Canyon Bakehouse she was an operations manager at Kellogg Co. and also has worked as a senior resource leader and production manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA, a production supervisor at George Weston Bakeries and a production intern at Flowers Foods, Inc.

She received a bachelor’s degree in bakery science and management at Kansas State University.

Julie Nirvelli has joined Awakened Foods as vice president. Ms. Nirvelli most recently was a business development contractor for JPAX MTB LLC and earlier founded Winking Girl! Foods. She also founded Get Out Colorado Inc. and was vice president of business development at Handyman Connection.

In addition to Ms. Gilbert and Ms. Nirvelli, Awakened Foods has hired Matt Harmon as supply chain manager. Mr. Harmon previously spent nearly 23 years at Swire Coca-Cola, USA, where he spent many years as a sales center manager at various company facilities.