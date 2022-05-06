HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has received the 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence award from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and US Department of Energy for its commitment to energy management.

The Sustained Excellence honor is awarded to organizations that have consistently earned Partner of the Year. This marks the fifth consecutive year Bimbo Bakeries has won the award.

“Bimbo Bakeries USA recognizes our role as a leader in the baking industry, and the important responsibility to lead in sustainability,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president, operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “I am proud of our uninterrupted focus and continued outstanding achievements in sustainability and we are honored to receive Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year.”

The Energy Star program honors businesses and organizations each year that have made outstanding contributions to environmental protection through energy achievements, including the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 Energy Star award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Bimbo Bakeries earned the Energy Star certification in 2021 for superior energy efficiency at 18 BBU facilities across the country. It won the Energy Star challenge for industry at its Atlanta and La Crosse, Wis., locations, which reduced their energy intensities by 17.8% and 10.3%, respectively.

The company also joined the EPA’s Green Power Partnership in 2021 and entered an energy services agreement with GreenStruxure to design, build, own, operate and maintain on-site renewable energy microgids at six California bakeries.