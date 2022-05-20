SANFORD, FLA. — Smart Baking Co., a baking business that specializes in gluten-free and FDA-approved “healthy cakes,” has reformulated its 38 calorie Smartcakes recipe to include 100% of the daily recommended serving of vitamin C. In addition to the vitamin C boost, the company has adjusted the recipe, mixing process and packaging to produce single-serving cakes that are thicker and denser than before and wrapped in a clear package. The upgraded Smartcakes are available in chocolate, cinnamon, lemon, raspberry cream and vanilla latte flavors.

Made from a proprietary base blend of fiber, protein and water, all Smart Baking products are gluten-free, wheat-free, low calorie, diabetic friendly, keto friendly and made using non-GMO ingredients, according to the company. The company’s product line also includes Smartbuns, Smartmuf’ns and the new Smartcookie.

“Smart Baking Co. was founded on the idea of breaking the code of healthy baking,” said Dave Heuvel, co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and provide value for our customers, and our improved Smartcakes are just that.”

The reformulated Smartcakes are available now at select health food retailers nationwide, smartbakingco.com and amazon.com.