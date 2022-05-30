ST. LOUIS — Lukas Schmid has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing at Panera Bread Co. In his new role he will be responsible for the company’s 18 fresh dough facilities and the safety and well-being of its more than 1,400 employees.

Mr. Schmid has been with Panera Bread since May 2017, most recently as vice president of supply chain analytics and finance since September 2020. Earlier, he was plant manager and director of finance at the company. Prior to Panera Bread he was finance manager of Americas at Michelman. He also worked as director of finance of the aftermarket division at Milacron, senior business analyst at M. Bohlke Veneer Corp. and senior accountant at Deloitte & Touche.

“With this move I will leave the world of finance, put my steel-toed shoes, hairnet and bump cap back on, and re-enter the world of operations,” Mr. Schmid said in a May 26 LinkedIn posting. “I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for this amazing opportunity and the trust our executives are putting in me. While I’m definitely scared about what’s ahead of me, I know that I can rely on an amazing team of FDF leaders with great ideas and many years of experience. Together we will work closely with our friends in retail, franchise, bakery, supply chain, culinary and all across the One Panera to deliver to our guest what they have come to expect: highest-quality breads and bagels and fresh produce, delivered daily.”