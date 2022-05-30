ST. LOUIS — Lukas Schmid has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing at Panera Bread Co. In his new role he will be responsible for the company’s 18 fresh dough facilities and the safety and well-being of its more than 1,400 employees.
Mr. Schmid has been with Panera Bread since May 2017, most recently as vice president of supply chain analytics and finance since September 2020. Earlier, he was plant manager and director of finance at the company. Prior to Panera Bread he was finance manager of Americas at Michelman. He also worked as director of finance of the aftermarket division at Milacron, senior business analyst at M. Bohlke Veneer Corp. and senior accountant at Deloitte & Touche.