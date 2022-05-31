SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF. — Organic tortilla chip and cracker maker RW Garcia, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc. since 2021, is now offering three cracker varieties at Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

The organic crackers are available in sweet potato, everything bagel seasoning and lentil turmeric flavors. All three flavors are available in 5.5-oz boxes.

“RW Garcia provides delicious snacking options for those who prioritize clean, organic, high-quality foods,” said Genelle Chetcuti, chief operating officer of RW Garcia. “Bringing our flagship organic crackers to Whole Foods Market will further broaden our brand’s reach and offer the Whole Foods Market customer more choices for unique, craveable snacks they can feel good about eating.”

As with all RW Garcia products, the crackers are made using non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free and kosher ingredients.