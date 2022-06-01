CHICAGO — Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers Bakery and Meurer Brothers Bakery have been united under a new brand identity: Sweetmore Bakeries.

The foundation for the new business was set in 2019 when private equity firm Shore Capital Partners recapitalized Main Street Gourmet and began investing in the business development, sales and marketing, and production infrastructure of the Akron, Ohio-based custom wholesale baking company. A year later, Main Street Gourmet acquired Greensburg, Pa.-based Biscotti Brothers, a wholesale baking company focused on specialty cookies such as biscotti and pizzelle for the retail in-store bakery. Then, in late 2021, Main Street Gourmet acquired Meurer Brothers Bakery, Fond du Lac, Wis. Meurer Brothers Bakery is a third-generation manufacturer of premium pastries for in-store bakery customers, making it a nice fit to Main Street Gourmet’s business of supplying premium baked goods to ISB, restaurant, club and convenience stores.

“We are proud to bring together our family of bakeries under the Sweetmore brand,” said David Veenstra, chief executive officer of Sweetmore Bakeries. “Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, and Meurer Brothers each offer a unique history, but are aligned in their shared passion for delicious, high-quality baked goods. While each bakery will continue to operate under its legacy brand, we are thrilled to now have a unified identity to celebrate these shared values and market our collective products and solutions to best service our customers.”

Across its three bakery divisions Sweetmore offers cookies, muffins, biscotti, Danish, brownies, granola, icings and more.