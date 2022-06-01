SAN FRANCISCO — Hero Bread is introducing its sugar-free, 100 calorie, low carb bread to more than 1,600 Subway franchises nationwide after a successful initial rollout to select Subway franchises in October 2021, according to the company. The bread is now available in seven new markets, including New York City; the Bay Area; San Diego; Portland and Medford, Ore.; Portland, Maine; and Salt Lake City.

Made in collaboration with Hero Labs, Inc., each six-inch serving of Hero Bread contains 1 net gram of carbohydrate, 12 grams of protein and 26 grams of fiber.

“Bread is often seen as a key component to human happiness and we are excited to be able to provide consumers great tasting bread that offers a host of nutritional benefits,” said Cole Glass, founder and chief executive officer at Hero Bread. “We are proud Subway was the first quick-service restaurant chain to offer our 1 net carb sandwich rolls and we can’t wait to see even more consumers enjoy their favorite Subway sandwiches made on Hero Bread.”

Hero Bread can be selected as the bread choice for any sandwich at participating Subway franchises.