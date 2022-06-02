LOS ANGELES — Better-for-you cookie and bar company Lenny & Larry’s has just announced the winning flavor of a “Summer Snackin’ Vote Off” launched in April. Earning more votes than its s’mores competitor, strawberry shortcake came in first and is now officially the brand’s Summer Snackin’ Complete Cookie.

The limited-edition cookie combines naturally flavored strawberry bits and white chocolate chips in a soft-baked vegan cookie. Each 2-oz cookie contains 8 grams of plant-based protein, 5 grams of fiber and is made using non-GMO ingredients, according to the company.

Available in 6-count boxes on the company website, the cookies will only be available this summer while supplies last.