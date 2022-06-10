LOS ANGELES — Homestyle cookie company Maxine’s Heavenly has hired Gregory Hall as director of natural sales, national. Mr. Hall joins Maxine’s Heavenly from grain-free flour and baking mix company Otto’s Naturals, where he worked as vice president of sales. Earlier, he worked at monk fruit sweetener brand Lakanto as sales and events field manager, sales manager and finally vice president of sales.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the company,” Mr. Hall said. “Maxine’s Heavenly displays the kind of forward momentum, innovative-thinking and inclusivity that professionals want to be a part of. I am proud to join this team and am looking forward to our exponential growth in the years ahead.”

Maxine’s Heavenly is the third fastest growing natural cookie brand in the United States, according to the company.

“As we continue to drive high growth in the natural channel, we recognized the opportunity to provide our customers with a deeper level of experience, knowledge, and strategy to accelerate the growth within the category,” said Sam Neumann, senior director of national sales. “After meeting with Greg, we knew he was the right individual to lead this initiative. Greg has an impressive background in scaling high-growth brands and we could not be more excited for him to join the Maxine’s Heavenly team.”