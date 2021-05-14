RICHMOND, VA. — Ross Sandlin has joined AMF Bakery Systems as director of sales for the Americas, where he will work with Guillaume Joly as sales leader.

In his new position, Mr. Sandlin will provide automation solutions to bakery customers in the Americas across all AMF product group technologies, including dough systems, makeup systems, proofing, baking, cooling and freezing solutions, product and pan conveyors and packaging, and post-packaging automation. AMF’s portfolio of bakery solutions includes soft bread and bun, artisan bread, pizza and flatbread, cake and pie, and pastry and croissant production.

Mr. Sandlin brings more than 20 years of engineering, sales and sales leadership experience in industrial manufacturing companies to AMF. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech and Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado. He spent 13 years working with Festo, Hauppauge, NY, and most recently held the title of sales director in Europe focusing on food manufacturing and packaging for end customers.

“Ross is a highly experienced and effective sales leader with an exceptional track record of cultivating customer relationships and developing high performance sales teams,” said Jason Ward, president, AMF. “We are eager for him to join our leadership team as we better position AMF as the automation partner of choice for commercial bakeries.”