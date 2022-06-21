HANOVER, PA. — Utz Brands, Inc. has promoted two individuals to its executive leadership team.

Shannan Redcay has been named executive vice president of manufacturing. In her new role, Ms. Redcay will drive transformation across Utz’s manufacturing footprint, increasing its capacity to support significant sales growth while leveraging increased efficiencies. She also will integrate the manufacturing organization into Utz’s Integrated Business Management (IBM) program and will continue to oversee quality assurance, engineering, productivity and innovation.

Ms. Redcay has been with Utz since April 2015, most recently as senior vice president of manufacturing. Earlier, she was senior vice president of innovation and value creation, senior director of innovation and quality assurance, and director of product innovation. Prior to joining Utz she was with WhiteWave Foods in a variety of roles. She also has worked as a whey protein scientist at Leprino Foods.

Chad Whyte was named executive vice president of supply chain, where he will continue to oversee logistics and Utz’s IBM program. He joined Utz in January as senior vice president of supply chain planning and logistics. Earlier, he was president of ALOE Group, and he also has worked as vice president of supply chain and logistics at Pinnacle Foods, director of transportation and warehousing at Campbell Soup Co., head of logistics for North America at Reckett Benckiser, and director of supply chain services at Church & Dwight.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have added over five million new consumers to our portfolio of brands across virtually all geographies and product sub-categories while at the same time accelerating repeat purchase rates,” said Cary Devore, chief operating officer of Utz Brands, Inc. “Today’s announcement reflects our heightened focus on enhancing our manufacturing and supply chain organizations to support our rapid and unprecedented levels of growth. Shannan and Chad have done a tremendous job building out their organizations while improving our processes and throughput. Their collective efforts have strengthened our ability to support our organic growth and long-term margin expansion opportunities, and I’m confident they will help guide our operations to even greater success.”