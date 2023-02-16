JACKSON, MICH. — Dawn Food Products, Inc. has expanded its leadership team in North America with two key appointments.

Rebecca Loveland has been promoted to vice president of North America strategy and business planning. She will lead the planning and execution of transformative efforts to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the region.

Ms. Loveland has been with Dawn for more than 13 years, most recently as senior director of portfolio and marketing strategy since April 2022. Earlier, she was senior director of global buy/sell portfolio marketing, vice president of marketing — North America, vice president of marketing and R&D — North America, vice president of business to business marketing, marketing director for bakery distribution and marketing manager for bakery distribution. Before joining Dawn she spent three and a half years at Kellogg Co. as innovation marketing manager and associate innovation marketing manager. She began her career as an internal auditor at General Motors.

She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and Spanish at Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in marketing and corporate strategy at the University of Michigan — Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Elena Taylor has joined Dawn as vice president of national accounts. In her new role, Ms. Taylor will be tasked with developing North America’s national account sales strategy.

Ms. Taylor most recently was director of marketing and product development at BrassCraft Manufacturing Co. from March 2022 to December 2022. Earlier, she was with Dawn Foods Global for six years in a variety of roles, including senior sales director for national accounts, senior marketing director and senior brand manager. Prior to Dawn she was with Procter & Gamble, where she worked as a senior brand manager for the customer team. She also has worked as an associate brand manager at Johnson & Johnson.

She received a bachelor’s degree in management at the University of Michigan — Dearborn, a master’s degree in brand and product management at the Wisconsin School of Business and a master’s degree in public administration at Syracuse University.

“Becky and Elena are both exceptional leaders that understand what our customers are looking for and how Dawn can provide them with the support, insights and strategy to help them grow their business,” said John Schmitz, president of Dawn Foods North America. “As a business, we are focused on driving growth in bakery ingredients and advancing our position as a global leader in the industry, and I am excited to see the impact they will have on our future success.”