ELLISTON, VA. — Big Spring Mill, a small, independent flour mill in Elliston, dating to the mid-19th century, will cease operations in August, according to a statement from co-owner Bob Long.

The mill manufactures livestock feed, as well as baking flour, including Virginia’s Best self-rising flour, seasoned flour, biscuit mix, and corn meal. According to Sosland Publishing’s 2022 Grain and Milling Annual, Big Spring Mill has a wheat flour capacity of 144 cwts with 18,000 bus of storage.

Big Spring Mill dates to 1850, and the establishment of a gristmill along the banks of the south fork of the Roanoke River. Bob Long and Amy Long Ebel, along with Amy’s husband, Mark Ebel, are the fourth generation of family ownership, following its purchase by Bob Long’s great-grandfather Fleetwood Long in 1935.

“Big Spring Mill would like to thank its employees for years of dedication and generations of customers for their loyalty,” Bob Long said.