SPRING GROVE, PA. — Kevin Jackson has been named chief executive officer of Hillandale Farms, one of the largest suppliers of shell eggs to retailers and distributors throughout the United States. The company also offers a variety of butter, cheese and meats.

Mr. Jackson most recently was president of snacking and beverages and chief commercial officer at TreeHouse Foods. Earlier, he spent 18 years at J.M. Smucker Co. in a variety of roles, including senior vice president of US retail sales and North American away-from-home division, vice president of marketing for coffee and director of marketing. Prior to J.M. Smucker he was a senior marketing manager at Brach’s Confections and a marketing manager at Constellation Brands.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin into the business,” said Orland Bethel, founder and chairman, Hillandale Farms. “Kevin is a highly respected leader who brings a track record of exceptional performance in consumer-facing industries across North America. His demonstrated abilities in leading a distributed organization and aligning different teams is important, together with his capabilities in leading a people-focused organization and developing high potential employees.”

He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder and a master’s degree in business administration from the New York Institute of Technology.