MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is bringing back its discontinued Frute Brute cereal for a short time as part of its limited-edition Monster Cereal box collaboration with American artist and designer KAWS. Along with the Frute Brute cereal box, KAWS has designed new packaging for Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and Franken Berry cereals. The artist also has created corresponding collectible cereal prizes of each character available to win in an on-pack sweepstakes.

“It’s been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” KAWS said. “I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.”

Frute Brute originally was introduced in 1974 as Fruit Brute. The cereal was discontinued in 1982, but was reintroduced in 2013 under the Frute Brute name before being discontinued again a short time later.

All four Monster Cereals are available now at retailers nationwide and each box has a unique sweepstakes code to use online for the chance to win a collectible figure.

“Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always excited to see them, we want to be sure that we’re able to offer something new and different with each release,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills. “KAWS’s love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season. We can’t wait for fans to find each box and experience the latest versions for themselves.”