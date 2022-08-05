MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill is kicking off its Fueled by Bob’s nationwide truck tour on Aug. 6 in Portland. The cross-country tour to promote the company’s road-trip ready snacks will last through October and stop in 14 major cities, including Boise, Idaho; Salt Lake City; Denver; Chicago; Cincinnati; Pittsburgh; Boston; New York; Asheville, NC; Dallas and Austin, Texas; Phoenix and Los Angeles.

“People are the heart of our company, and we loved the idea of going the extra mile — literally — to connect with our customers,” said Trey Winthrop, chief executive officer of Bob’s Red Mill. “A lot of people know us because of our wholesome ingredients, like oats, nuts and seeds, which we use to make our grab-and-go products. We’re excited to take them on the road to share with fans of wholesome foods and snacks across the country.”

Products available from the truck to sample and take home will include bars, oatmeal cups, homestyle granola and more, according to the company. With many stops planned at universities, fairs and festivals, the truck also will offer consumers the opportunity to play games, pick up merchandise and enter contents to win prizes.