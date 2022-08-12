BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is giving its Rice Krispies ready-to-eat cereal a seasonal makeover with the launch of Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal.

The new cereal has the same formulation as regular Rice Krispies but is orange-colored to allow consumers to more easily create fall-themed treats.

“We love seeing the scary-delicious treats families dream up with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal for the Halloween season and beyond,” said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg. “Our new Shocking Orange cereal offers the classic flavor and crispy crunch of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal, plus, the festive color of the fall. From breakfast creations to treats and tricks, we cannot wait to see what kind of creativity this product will inspire.”

The cereal will be available starting in August at a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 7.5-oz box and $5.49 for a 12-oz box.