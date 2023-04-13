BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is giving its Rice Krispies cereal a “fruity” makeover with the launch of Kellogg’s Rainbow Krispies. The cereal features a “fresh, fruity flavor, splash of color” and is the company’s first fruity cereal to provide 20% daily value of vitamin D, according to Kellogg. It also is made with 8 grams of whole grains and 9 vitamins and minerals per serving.

The cereal includes a new shape and six colors.

“At Kellogg, we love providing breakfast options that set families up for a great day,” said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg. “When we discovered 6 in 10 Americans want to add more vitamin D to their diets, we knew infusing this key nutrient into a fun, delicious breakfast option would be a great way to solve this need for many of our fans.”

Kellogg’s Rainbow Krispies are available at a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 11.1-oz box and $5.99 for a 17.8-oz box.