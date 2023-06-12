BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has once again partnered with Crumbl Cookies, this time to offer a crackly Rice Krispies cookie filled with marshmallows, butter and vanilla. The cookie will be available June 12-17 at all 829 Crumbl Cookies stores in 49 states at a suggested retail price of $4 to $5 depending on location.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kellogg’s again to bring customers our version of a Classic Rice Krispies Treat, a celebration of this nostalgic childhood favorite,” said Amy Eldredge, vice president of menu at Crumbl Cookies. “Our recipe combines Classic Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal with all-natural vanilla and is packed with lots of mallow bits for an intense marshmallow flavor.”