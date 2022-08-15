WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 2.4¢ per lb in July, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 8.6¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 171.5¢, up 2.4¢ per lb from June and up 22.4¢ from July 2021.

At 231.6¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 8.6¢ per lb from June and up 21.6¢ per lb from July 2021.

The national average price of family flour in July was 53.3¢, up 3.5¢ from June and up 16.5¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in July was 134.9¢ per lb, up 3.3¢ from June and up 25.5¢ from July 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 465.4¢ per lb, up 8.7¢ from June and up 58.9¢ from July 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in July was 92.9¢, up 0.5¢ from June and up 14.7¢ from July 2021.