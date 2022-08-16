THOMASVILLE, GA. — David M. Roach, formerly president of cake operations for Flowers Foods, Inc., has been named chief strategic projects officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Roach will be responsible for heading various strategic projects for the company and will continue reporting to Bradley K. Alexander, chief operating officer.

Tom Winters, chief supply chain officer, will assume responsibility for overseeing cake operations.

“David has nearly 30 years of leading successful teams at Flowers,” Mr. Alexander said. “As president of cake operations, he has done an outstanding job of driving operational efficiencies at our snack bakeries. His tremendous experience, leadership skills, and operational knowledge will serve us well as he leads our strategic projects efforts across the company.”

Mr. Roach began his career at Flowers in Atlanta in route sales and held sales management positions before he was named regional sales director in the central region. He was vice president of sales for Flowers Baking Co. of Villa Rica in Villa Rica, Ga., and later was named president of the bakery. He also was president of East Tennessee Baking Co. in Nashville, Tenn., before becoming senior vice president of the central region. Mr. Roach has held several leadership roles in sales and marketing, including the company’s national accounts team and organics business. Prior to his most recent role as president of cake operations, he was president of the snacking/specialty business unit.

He is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern State University, Americus, with a degree in business administration and a major in marketing.