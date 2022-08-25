CHICAGO — Jon Banner has been named executive vice president and global chief impact officer for McDonald’s Corp., effective Sept. 6.

In his new role, he will oversee sustainability, government relations and communications functions, in addition to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“In getting to know Jon, it was immediately clear that his passion for McDonald’s is matched only by his deep and abiding values, his people-first leadership style, his geopolitical acumen, and his vast network and expertise stewarding global brands in today's dynamic operating environment,” said Chris Kempczinski, chief executive officer for McDonald’s. “He brings extraordinary and wide-ranging experience in building connected, high-performing teams that are equally known for being inclusive and empowering, which makes him such a great fit for our system and for the Impact function.”

Mr. Banner has spent the past 10 years with PepsiCo, Inc., including the past eight as executive vice president of communications and president of the PepsiCo Foundation. Prior to PepsiCo he held senior executive producer roles at ABC News.