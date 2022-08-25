NEW YORK — Creatd Inc., the parent company of creator-first holding company Creatd Ventures, has acquired 100% ownership of plant-based food maker Brave.

The overnight oat brand was acquired for an undisclosed sum.

“Brave's health-oriented superfood breakfast mixes are a natural fit within our portfolio as a wellness-rooted brand with multiple opportunities to develop new and innovative SKUs (stock-keeping units) and expand our product offerings for new and existing subscribers,” said Thomas Punch, chief executive officer at Creatd Ventures.

Brave joins Creatd Ventures’ portfolio focused on building, developing and scaling e-commerce brands as the fourth majority ownership acquisition by the holding company.

The portfolio includes Dune, a maker of functional beverages that promote health and beauty benefits; Basis, a hydration mix brand; and Camp, a gluten-free, organic pasta brand.