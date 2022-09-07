Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Retail bakers have been through a lot since the International Baking Industry Exposition in 2019. There’s the obvious COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that had on business. For some it was a record-breaking year, while for others, it meant a struggle to keep doors open. And then there’s the rising ingredient prices and the difficulty of finding labor that they face today. According to Bernadette Shanahan-Haas, executive director of the Retail Bakers of America, however, it was retail bakers’ incredible creativity that kept them afloat during such trying times.

“Even though the pandemic was really hard, it brought people together,” she said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “I reminded people to shop local, and it reminded them that your baker is around the corner and is really important to your community. Support them. The bakers that really marketed around that, really saw it pay off.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Shanahan-Haas explains how the past three years have treated the retail baking industry and how RBA has supported its members during such difficult times. She also shared what retail baker attendees can expect to find at IBIE 2022.

“Our education this year and the RBA Bakers Center decorated by Corbion, the lineup we have this year is incredible. Every amazing baker from around the world is coming to IBIE,” she said. “So anyone you have thought about or you follow on Instagram or wanted to learn from, they are at IBIE this year. I could not be more excited about our education line-up.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about the retail baking industry and what IBIE 2022 is bringing to support this industry.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

