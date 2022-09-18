LAS VEGAS — Women of the baking industry will be able to connect with other women leaders at Donuts with Dawn: A Women’s Networking Event hosted by the Society of Bakery Women (SBW) on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Dawn Foods Booth No. 1601.

“It’s easy to get so focused on the day to day of doing our jobs, but it is good to make time to get together to discuss how we can lift women up in the baking industry,” said Lee Sanders, president of SBW and senior vice president of government and public affairs of the American Bakers Association. “SBW events like this give women in the baking industry a safe group to discuss challenges and gain a different perspective they might not get from their company colleagues. It also allows people to get out of their typical networking circles, which is always really valuable.”

Not only will attendees network with their peers over donuts and coffee, but they will also hear from established and up-and-coming women leaders in the industry. Cordia Harrington, founder and chief executive officer of Crown Bakeries and chair of the American Bakers Association; Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods; and Brittny Stephenson Ohr, director of product management for Sugar Foods Corp. and board chair of the American Society of Baking, will offer remarks to inspire and energize those attending as they further their careers in the baking industry.

“I am truly honored to be included in this conversation,” Ms. Stephenson Ohr said. “Women like Carrie and Cordia have led the way for me as an emerging leader in the industry.”

While the event is geared toward women, Ms. Sanders said that all are welcome.

“Everyone is welcome to attend, men included, and start their Tuesday on an uplifting note,” she said.