HELSINKI, FINLAND — Paulig, which bills itself as the European Tex Mex leader, has opened a new 107,600-square-foot tortilla plant in Roeselare, Belgium, next to its current facilities. The €45 million ($43.9 million) plant features three production lines for wheat and gluten-free tortillas.

Paulig said the €45 million investment is its largest outside of Finland. The new plant opening will create more than 60 new jobs in the region, Paulig said.

“This €45 million investment facilitates future growth and strengthens our position as the market leader of the Tex Mex category in Europe,” said Rolf Ladau, chief executive officer of Paulig. “This category is growing rapidly in Europe, and our new tortilla factory in Roeselare makes it possible for us to seize the opportunities that come with it. Our ambition is to double our European Tex Mex business, and the new factory is key in making this possible. The factory also reinforces our innovation capabilities, enabling us to develop the category even further.”

Paulig generated revenue of €966 million in 2021, with the company’s Tex Mex business accounting for slightly more than half of that total. In addition to tortillas, Paulig makes coffee, spices and snacks under the Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta and Poco Loco brands. Its products are sold in more than 70 global markets.