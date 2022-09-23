MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill plans to introduce a soluble corn fiber ingredient commercially next year. Samples are available now.

With a minimum 80% fiber content on a dry basis, the ingredient enables a high fiber claim in products. A bulking agent, the soluble corn fiber has half the calories of sugar and minimally impacts color and texture, according to Minneapolis-based Cargill. The plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free ingredient may be used to reduce sugar in applications. Potential applications include baked foods, cereal, beverages, confectionery items, dairy items, fruit preparations and pet food.