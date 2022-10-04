PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods, Inc. has hired Andrew Vogel as executive vice president and president of the newly formed Meals business unit, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Vogel will oversee the unit responsible for 22% of the company’s net sales, including brands such as Ortega, Maple Grove Farms, Cream of Wheat, Victoria and Las Palmas.

“Andrew has extensive P&L, operational, M&A and strategy experience in the food industry and we believe that he will be a valuable addition to B&G Foods,” said Casey Keller, president and chief executive officer of B&G. “Andrew will be tasked with driving both organic and acquisition growth in the Meals business unit, while at the same time navigating the business unit through the current inflationary environment and ensuring operational efficiency.”

Mr. Vogel was most recently a senior vice president for 8th Avenue Food & Provisions and has held various leadership positions at Energizer Holdings and TreeHouse Foods.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University and a master’s in business administration from Harvard Business School.