LOS ANGELES — Two brands reimagining classic snacking staples have partnered to launch a limited-time offering.

Chubby Snacks, a maker of frozen crustless sandwiches, teamed with tbh, the hazelnut cocoa spread brand founded by “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp, to develop peanut butter and hazelnut cocoa sandwiches, available online only through the Halloween season.

Described as “a premium yet practical choice for nostalgic, health-conscious consumers on the go,” Chubby Snacks features organic wheat bread filled with peanut butter or almond butter and specialty jams. A sandwich has 75% less sugar, 30% fewer calories and more protein and fiber than Smucker’s Uncrustables, according to the company. The new offering marks the startup’s first collaboration and limited-edition product.

“Collaborations like this make being a founder of a food brand so much fun,” said Dillon Ceglio, co-founder and chief executive officer of Chubby Snacks. “We can dream up all kinds of concoctions that fit within our patented cloud-shaped sandwich and bring them to life through great partnerships and sound execution. We’re excited to bring this classic combo to life with the help of Noah and the tbh team.”

Three years ago, Mr. Schnapp had partnered with Umana Venture Studio, a firm dedicated to building purpose-driven brands, to create his vision for a healthier, more sustainable alternative to Nutella, with no palm oil and less sugar. The spread, which debuted last year, is formulated with hazelnuts, sunflower oil, pea protein, cocoa and a blend of organic sugar, soluble corn fiber and monk fruit.

“I grew up eating Nutella, Uncrustables, you name it,” Mr. Schnapp said. “It’s awesome to work with other brands trying to recreate the foods we enjoyed as kids, but with nutrient rich ingredients. Everyone deserves great food options, and this collab is absolutely delicious and also brings us one step closer to that goal.”

Since its launch, tbh has collaborated with several other emerging brands to showcase the spread as an ingredient in a variety of applications.

“Our goal at tbh is to reimagine snacking, taking favorite treats and recreating them with better ingredients,” said Elena Guberman, CEO of tbh. “Brands with aligned values should work together to change the food ecosystem, so that foods with better macros, more quality ingredients, and a more sustainable supply chain become the norm.”

Chubby Snacks x tbh sandwiches may be purchased online at

beginning on Oct. 20.