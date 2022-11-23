LAKELAND, FLA. — After a five-year hiatus, Campbell Soup’s plant in Lakeland, Fla., will once again be producing Goldfish crackers.

The Norwalk, Conn.-based company recently held an employee hiring event “to build a team that can help support Goldfish production in the bakery.”

Five years ago, Campbell Soup stopped producing Goldfish at the Lakeland plant and shifted production to its facility in Willard, Ohio.

“At the time, it made business sense to focus Lakeland production on bread, rolls and flat crackers,” said Carolyn Mulvihill, a senior communications manager for Campbell Snacks.

Now, the company will once again be making the crackers at the Florida facility, along with Pepperidge Farm bread, buns and rolls, Campbell Soup said.

“Goldfish is one of our bestselling snacks, and demand for Goldfish is increasing steadily,” Ms. Mulvihill said. “In an effort to meet demand and continue the momentum around this iconic brand, we decided to bring Goldfish back to Lakeland where we have the capabilities to produce and distribute.”