LOS ANGELES — A venture-backed baked foods brand has debuted its first direct-to-consumer offering. Boop Bakery’s oatmeal cranberry cookie is formulated with dates, oats, chia seeds and flax seeds, egg whites, dried coconut and currants.

Founder Ken Lin previously held marketing roles at companies including the Wonderful Co., Nestle, Popchips and Halo Top Creamery. He raised a seed round led by Siddhi Capital, a food and beverage growth equity firm, to support the launch of Boop Bakery.

“For me, food and family go hand-in-hand,” Mr. Lin said. “It was important for me to build a brand around the things that bring me joy — sharing food and quality time as a family, while enjoying a fresh batch of cookies. Now, we’re welcoming a larger family to our brand, and we are excited to share our unconditional love of cookies with them.”

Boop Bakery products are free of gluten, soy, corn and dairy. The oatmeal cranberry cookie is soft-baked and subtly sweet with “a tinge of tart,” according to the company. Additional flavors will be introduced in the coming year.

“No other sweet treat holds a place in my heart like a cookie, but sometimes we tell ourselves we need a ‘why’ to justify reaching into the jar,” Mr. Lin said. “We created Boop because we want cookies to go back to the feel-good treat we can all enjoy together — whenever, wherever, whyever — without that guilty feeling that comes with eating more than one. And let’s face it, we always eat more than one.”

A box of eight cookies costs $9.95 at boopbakery.co.